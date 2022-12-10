‘Traumatized’ Prince Harry a ‘hapless victim’ of ‘cunning attention seeker’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s fascination with Meghan Markle has been reduced to a ‘traumatized hapless victim’ who was easily persuaded by ‘cunning attention seeker’ Meghan Markle.
This claim against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been issued by research psychologist Peggy Drexler.
In her piece for CNN she weighed in on how Prince Harry was once “viewed by the public as a hapless victim of a cunning attention seeker, or suffering from a form of ‘repetition compulsion’ in which he’s repeating in his adult life a scenario familiar to him from growing up Princess Diana’s son, viewers will surely now have less sympathy.”
But with the release of Harry & Meghan, its become clear to the public “that he’s willfully chosen to see what he wants to see.”
