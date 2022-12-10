Meghan Markle mocked for minor 'whinges' against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is called out for throwing Kate Middleton under the bus over unimportant issues.

The Duchess of Sussex, who describes her first meeting with Kate Middleton on the show, revealed she was taken aback when the 'formal' Princess of Wales was not accustomed to hugging.

Speaking about the Duchess of confession, royal commentator Jonathan notes how Meghan is "blubbing and crying about the strangest of things."

Speaking to US Weekly, Mr Sacerdoti said: "That was another shocker in there, that the Royal Family is formal.

"Who would've thought? I think the idea that formality would've extended behind the scenes, I guess that's possible.

"Maybe William and Catherine are a bit formal but I read a thing this morning that said most people prefer the British stiff upper lip to the weak, trembling bottom lip of these two.

"They always seem to be bobbing and crying about the strangest of things. When you meet your partner's family for the first time, and they're not necessarily as into hugging as you are, so what? Who cares? Why are we listening to these sorts of whinges?"

He continued: "It's almost as bad as when we had to hear about their little squabble about bridesmaids dresses at that multi-million-pound wedding that we all paid for with our tax money.

"Again, I just don't think this stuff resonates with everyday people.

"I don't think they're sympathetic towards these sorts of whinges," he concluded.

Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.