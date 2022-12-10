Taylor Swift says she’d switch places with ‘curious and enthusiastic’ Guillermo Del Toro

Taylor Swift shared that she would love to switch places with ‘so curious and enthusiastic’ Guillermo Del Toro for a day.

The Bejeweled crooner was recently featured, for the first time, on The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women in Entertainment Power 100, published December 7th, 2022.

When asked if she could trade places with anyone in Hollywood for a day, it’s be… and she responded with Mexican filmmaker, author, and actor, Guillermo del Toro. He is famously known for making Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), Hellboy movies, Nightmare Alley and many more.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary, and that astonishing body of work,” she said of del Toro. “To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. And yet, it feels like he’s still so curious and enthusiastic about his work. I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating.”

Swift was featured for her many accomplishments this year. Listing down her milestones for this year alone, Swift made her acting debut with the movie Amsterdam; made her directorial debut with a short film All Too Well; received a festival push in Toronto and is eligible for the 2023 Oscars.

On the music side, 10th studio album Midnights helped Swift score an unprecedented feat when she became the first artist in history to hold every slot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. Oh, and she literally broke Ticketmaster with the demand for her 2023 U.S. tour, detailed THR.

In another instance, Swift was asked what character she identifies with, she said “Arya Stark. I realise I don’t know how to use a sword and I’ve never had to rise up from near death to go on an epic revenge mission — but I have been in the music industry for over 15 years, so…”