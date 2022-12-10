Ryan Reynolds welcomes King Charles, Queen Consort to Wrexham, ‘Actual royalty’

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla met with the Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during the visit of Wrexham AFC on Friday

The royal couple went on a tour of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales. The visit was to mark Wrexham achieving city status.

Reynolds, 46, and McElhenney 45, spoke to the King and Queen Consort about redevelopment plans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Deadpool actor posted a picture from the meeting and wrote, “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.”

Reynolds and McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, also joked that they were given etiquette lessons ahead of the King and Queen Consort’s visit.

Speaking to media ahead of their meeting, the Free Guy star said, “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.”

“Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

King Charles and Camilla met with the club executives, and greeted players from the first team before posing for a picture.