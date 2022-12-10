BTS' RM notches record spot on UK’s official albums chart with 'Indigo'          

BTS’ leader RM has earned his first-ever solo appearance on several United kingdom's official Album charts with Indigo.
On December 10, Soompi reported that RM's solo album Indigo debuted at No. 45 spot on the UK official Album chart.
With this achievement, RM became the third member in K-pop history to enter the chart as a solo artist, after his bandmates Suga with D-2 and J-Hope Jack In The Box.
Indigo also ranked at No. 55 on the official Sales Chart and No.4 on the album Download chart of this week.
In addition, the title track of the music album Wild flower featuring Cho Youjeen also landed at No. 10 on the Official Singles Sales Chart and No. 8 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart.
For those unversed, Indigo is the first solo music album of the BTS star which was released on December 2, 2022.
