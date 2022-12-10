Netflix fantasy series 'Shadow and Bone' season 2 gets a release date: Find out the details

Netflix has revealed the release schedule of the fantasy show Shadow and Bone season 2, directed by Eric Heisserer.

According to What's on Netflix, Shadow and Bone season 2 is slated to release on Netflix globally on March 16, 2023.

There will be eight episodes that are said to be an hour long. The show reportedly has a budget of between $3,000,000 and $4,999,999 per episode.

Anna Leong Brophy, Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, and Jack Wolfe have joined the original cast as new cast members for the upcoming season.



The logline is as follows, "The Darkling has emerged from the Shadow Fold with a terrifying new power and a dangerous plan that will test the very boundaries of the natural world.

With the help of a notorious privateer, Alina returns to the country she abandoned, determined to fight the forces gathering against Ravka. But as her power grows, Alina slips deeper into the Darkling’s game of forbidden magic, and farther away from Mal.

Somehow, she will have to choose between her country, her power, and the love she always thought would guide her—or risk losing everything to the oncoming storm."

The central plotline of the second season will flow Siege and Storm from the book the overall series is based on.

Check out the sneak peek below:







