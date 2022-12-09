Neha Dhupia wishes anniversary to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recalls their sangeet prep

Neha Dhupia also wrote a lengthy note along with the sangeet prep video

Neha Dhupia wishes close friends Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary in a unique way, shares a throwback video.

Neha shared an old video from dance practice session for Katrina and Vicky’s sangeet ceremony. In the video, she along with her husband Angad Bedi and director Anand Tiwari danced to the dhol version of song Brown Munde.

The Chupke Chupke actress wrote: “This was exactly a year and a few days ago …. The excitement we had in our heads and heart about hamare Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi … yes the sangeet prep was real with @anandntiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a new born in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and @angadbedi who could nt contain his excitement about all of the above , becoming a new dad all over again, #vickat da #vyaah and ofcourse doing bhangra on stage.”

“The things we do for love and the things we love to do for love #happyanniversary hamare @vickykaushal aur @katrinakaif only love n more love coming your way.”

See post:

Vicky Kaushal commented on the post, wrote: “Love you guys.” Tiwari also wrote: “I’m so good.”



Fans also found the video adorable and fabulous and also asked Neha in the comment section to upload the final performance video as well. “We need to see a clip of the final video, wrote a fan.”

Many renowned personalities from the industry were part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding including; director Kabir Khan, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy and musician Gurdas Maan, reports IndianExpress.