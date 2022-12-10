Jennifer Lawrence backtracks from bizarre claim that she was first female action hero

Jennifer Lawrence decided to backtrack from her claim that she was the first female action hero and explained that her words came out wrong.

In a recent claim, Jennifer Larence said that she is "the first-ever woman to be cast as the lead of an action movie" despite the likes of Sigourney Weaver and Angelina Jolie leading franchises long before her.



In a statement to THR, Jennifer clarified that her remark "came out wrong" and what she actually meant was how "good it feels" to be a feminine force in a male-dominated genre, cited from The Daily Mail.

The Academy Award winner said, "That's certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film."

She continued, "What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola [Davis] — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing."

The 32-year-old concluded, "But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend."

Jennifer's blunder occurred in a sit-down with fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

The actress is known for famously playing Katniss Everdeen in four of The Hunger Games (2012) films.