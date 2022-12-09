Backstreet Boys Holiday Special pulled out following Nick Carter lawsuit and rape allegations

Backstreet Boys won't be performing on a holiday special since ABC has decided to not air it after lawsuit and rape allegations levied against Nick Carter.

A Very Backstreet Holiday, a Backstreet Boys Christmas special, filmed in Los Angeles, was set to air on December 14 on ABC channel.



According to Variety on December 8, ABC decided to pull back from the show due to immense pressure after a 39-year-old woman charged Nick Carter with rape in a sexual battery lawsuit, accusing Carter of raping and infecting her with HPV when she was 17.

In a press conference at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton hotel, the woman alleged that the assault took place in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Wash.

The holiday special show on ABC was set to feature Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough to celebrate the holiday season and perform hits from their 10th studio album.

The outlet reports that other famous names like Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were also scheduled to appear.