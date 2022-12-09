Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian to marry Tom Brady or ‘somebody great’

Kanye West urged Kim Kardashian to marry Tom Brady or “somebody great” after signing divorce settlement papers with the reality TV star.

In the recent episode of InfoWars, the Praise God singer talked about his divorce from The Kardashians star while making some bizarre statements.

“Hulu does not love you, Kim. Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ," the rapper said.

"Go to God. Go to Jesus. Or marry somebody great. Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together,” he added.

He further said, “Don’t let the devil use you."

This comes just days after he accused the Skims founder of of having an affair with Chris Paul before his Twitter account got suspended.

The rapper dropped a picture of NBA player while revealing that he “caught” the basketball player with Kardashian.

"Let's break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” West, who now goes by Ye, wrote on Twitter before account suspension.