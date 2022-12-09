Kelsey Parker gets EMOTIONAL as she opens gift from late husband Tom's record company

Kelsey Parker got emotional on Thursday during the episode of Life After Tom as she opened a gift from her late husband Tom's record company while confessing she can't listen to his band The Wanted's hit Gold Forever.
The band released a new version of the 2011 song earlier this year after Tom died in March after a battle with brain cancer.
In the second episode of the ITVBe documentary which tracks Kelsey's journey with grief, she was seen opening a set of gold discs of the track which were given to her and her children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.
Kelsey, 30, explained: 'They did a new version of Gold Forever and it sold five million copies, and I still can't listen to it.'
Kelsey shed a tear as she read the note from Tom's record company bosses: '"Thank you for sharing him. Tom will remain in our hearts and in our memories." See, it's horrible reading it.'
She continued: 'It's their saddest song, really. And it's really weird because when you actually listen to Tom's music, the songs are actually really sad.
Kelsey was recently revealed to be dating father-of-two Sean Boggans, who she has been seeing since September.
Sean was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London pub.
