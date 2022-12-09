‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ special effects: James Cameron claims Marvel is ‘not even close’

James Cameron has claimed the special effects in Avatar: The Way of Water will leave fans stunned.

The Academy-winning director has declared Marvel’s ‘not even close’ to the visual effects used in the much-anticipated sequel to the original Avatar.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron addressed the question that superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.

“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” the Titanic director responded.

“The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists, more tools and plug-ins and code [to use]. You’ve got more talented people writing code out there,” he added.

Cameron continued, “Our team at WETA Digital [the New Zealand effects company cofounded by Peter Jackson] is constantly having new hires, and it’s coming out of that pool, so it improves everything. That said, WETA FX, as it’s called now, is the best. Right?“

"Industrial Light & Magic [George Lucas’ effects company used by Marvel] does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing…Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. You saw [Avatar: The Way of Water]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did,” he said.

Cameron has previously dismissed Marvel and DC film characters. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron told The New York Times.

“They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Avatar: The Way of the Water will be released in theatres – in 3D – on December 16.