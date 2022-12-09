Meghan Markle introduces Archie to Princess Diana in rare video

Meghan Markle is seen telling Archie about Princess Diana in an unseen footage in Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their baby boy in 2019, is adorably being introduced to his paternal grandmother by his mother.

"I accept that people around the world will fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it," Prince Harry's voice plays in the background as Meghan shows Archie a picture of 'Grandma Diana.'

"But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he adds.

The camera then shows Meghan introducing her son to his grandmother.



"Hey, Grandma," the Duchess says as she holds Archie in her arms.

"Yeah. That's you Grandma Diana. Yeah," Meghan adds as her tot tries to reach the former Princess of Wales photo.

"I don't want history to repeat itself," Harry continues to speak in a confessional.

Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.