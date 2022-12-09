Meghan Markle was shocked after 'formal' meeting with Prince William

Meghan Markle says she understood the real meaning of monarchy after meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex, who defines herself as a 'hugger' says the Waleses gave her a formal response when she approached to embrace them.

"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in her Netflix documentary. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she added.

"There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now," she continued. "But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

"It's so funny if I look back at it now because now I know so much," she confesses. "And I'm so glad I didn't then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."