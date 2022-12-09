Pak vs Eng: Twitterati reacts after Aleem Dar's decisions went wrong

Aleem Dar trends on Twitter after three of his decisions were reversed. — Twitter

Aleem Dar started trending on Twitter after three of his decisions were reversed by the third umpire in the first session of the second Pakistan vs England Test.

Dar, known for his precise and accurate decisions, came to light for three incorrect decisions; that too in the very first session of the Pak vs Eng Test.

Coincidentally, all three reversed decisions were off the debutant Muhammad Abrar's deliveries.

A highly unusual moment occurred in the first session when Ben Duckett reviewed the LBW decision by Dar. He seemed to be in a standoff with his colleague upstairs when the third umpire asked Dar to reverse his decision.

Abrar Ahmed caught Duckett in front of the stumps on the first delivery of the 19th over, who was given out by the field umpire Dar. However, the batter reviewed the decision, and the third umpire made Dar reverse his decision.

Twitter users were shocked at the rare mistakes by the Pakistani umpire, who won the ICC Best Umpire of the Year award for three years in a row.

One user wrote, "Aleem Dar had to change his decision twice in one over. I've seen everything in life. #PAKvENG"

While another one wrote: "Aleem Dar has to change his decision twice in an over. What's next? Aliens invading our planet or Pakistan playing Bazball. #PAKvENG"

"It's been a very good morning for Pakistan. It's been a shocker of a morning for Aleem Dar," wrote a third Twitter user.

Twitter users expressed their shock by sharing some hilarious memes too.

Ahmed spins magic

Ahmed took a seven-wicket haul on debut as Pakistan dismissed England for 281 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test in Multan on Friday.

Abrar finished with figures of 7-114 in 22 overs, meanwhile, Zahid Mahmood bagged the remaining three wickets.

The 24-year-old became the 13th Pakistan cricketer to bag a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes called correctly at the toss on Friday as his side asked Pakistan to bowl first.

Pakistan are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi.

It must be noted that England took full advantage of winning the toss — and their batting depth — to win the first Test by 74 runs Monday on a dead wicket that offered nothing to the bowlers.