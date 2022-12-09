Sam Asghari says Britney Spears is 'free woman' after social media hiatus

Sam Asghari is defending wife Britney Spears after she quits social media .

The House of Gucci star admits that he supports the popstar over her decision to take a break from 'traumatizing' intrusion.

“Social media can be traumatizing,” he began on his Instagram Stories, referring to the 41-year-old's decision to deactivate the app. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break.”

He then added: “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

This comes after Asghari revealed reason he does not share many photos with Britney on his Instagram.

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 247,” he wrote. “I ask for permission if I ever do.”