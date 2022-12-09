Aamir Khan speaks on taking a break from films at Salaam Venky premiere

Bollywood star Aamir Khan opened up about his decision to take a break from acting after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mr. Perfectionist was seen at the screening of Kajol starrer film Salaam Venky. Aamir praised Kajol and Vishal Jethwa work, and said that he won’t be returning to films after a year.

Aamir said, "I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year. You can see me in this small role."



Praising the performances of Kajol and Vishal, he added, "Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity."

Recently, Amir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to work at the box office.