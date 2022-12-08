Sarika takes trip down memory lane, recalls being bullied

Sarika gets candid about the bullying she faced during a film shoot

Sarika is a veteran actress. In a recent interview, she recalled an incident during shooting of a film Griha Pravesh. She was told by senior actors that ‘this is not how a heroine should be’.

She said, ‘When I did film Griha Pravesh, I didn't like using makeup and some of the senior actors came to me and said 'what is this, you have neither done backcombing nor applied makeup, this isn't how heroines are.' So that's the idea of growing and evolving of cinema.’

She further added, ‘Both my girls (Shruti and Akshara Haasan) they are actors and independent in their own way. They are hardworking women trying to make a mark in their life. Every parent and children have a conversation, in fact, they tell me what to do and I too tell them that but that doesn't really amount to advice. The generation is very very different whether it is my daughter or actors of their generation who are working now, the style of work is different.’

Sarika began her career in mid-1960’s. She has done some masterpieces like Jaan-e-Bahaar and Jaani Dushman.