Machine Gun Kelly’s sweet gesture for fiancé Megan Fox will melt your heart

Colson Machine Gun Kelly Baker got candid about his romance with his fiancé Megan Fox revealing he tried to make her favourite cinnamon rolls during a visit on Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The 32-year-old entertainer while wearing a khaki cropped jumpsuit told Jimmy, 55, that he ventured into cooking as he and Megan, 36, continued to learn about each other.
'Like with a relationship you each have to come to each other's worlds,' MGK said. 'Like with mine, she'll stay up till 8am while I smoke cigarettes and record music all day. With me, I always see her struggling with dietary restrictions in restaurants or food. So, I'm like maybe I'll just learn how to cook for her. So I started taking up cooking.'
'She was talking that she really wanted gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls,' MGK said. 'So I got the recipe down, I went to the store, got all the ingredients and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls.'
