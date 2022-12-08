Dharmendra and family celebrate his 87th birthday with an auspicious Puja

Dharmendra will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Dharmendra gets a promising puja ceremony by his family on his 87th birthday.

His family organized an auspicious puja for the veteran. Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol posted a picture from the puja ceremony that also featured nephew Karan Deol.

The caption on Bobby’s post read: “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa.”

Sunny Deol (Dharmendra’s elder son) also commented on the post, wrote: “Happy Birthday papa” followed by numerous heart emojis.



Not only his family arranged a proper evening for him on his special but his fans also gathered around his Mumbai residence in the morning. They treated the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor with sweet gestures and gifts.

His die-hard fans also put up a huge poster of him outside his house. The actor cut cake along with his fans outside the house.









Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He will be next seen in film Apne 3 and Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports IndiaToday.