Rohit Shetty confirms 'Singham 3' with Deepika Padukone

At the launch Cirkus soundtrack Current Laga Re, Rohit confirmed that he is working on Singham 3 next and that Deepika has joined his cop universe.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” said Rohit.

Ranveer Singh said that Deepika's performance as Meenaamma in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express is one of her best performances.

"Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film," said Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

The Singham franchise stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role as daredevil cop Bajirao Singham.