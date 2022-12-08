Drake leaves fans swooning over his adorable bond with son Adonis

FileFootage

Drake has been cherishing sweet moments with his five-year-old son Adonis as he brought him to a recent Raptors vs. The Los Angeles Lakers game in Toronto.



The God’s Plan hit-maker, dressed up in a leather jacket, was seen having a great time with his son as the Raptors dominated the first half of the game.

Drake rocked a pair of oversized blue jeans and paired it with a white T-shirt. The rapper also added a bit of glamour to his look with a diamond tennis chain.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo often leaves the internet ablaze with their hilarious videos as earlier in the year, the little munchkin amazed his father with his French-speaking skills.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the One Dance song-maker dropped a video of him getting into a debate with the boy over his height.

Graham asked his dad how ‘big’ he would be when he grows up. “Are you going to be much bigger than me?” he asked.

“Am I going to be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall,” replied the God’s Plan rapper, while asking, “You think you’re going to be bigger than me? In response, the toddler confidently said, “Yeah”.

The later part of the video shows Graham flaunting his French speaking skills as he takes a shot at teaching a few sentences to his dad.

“You want I teach you how to speak en France?" he asked before he said something in French.

Reacting to his boy’s fluent speech, Drake asked, “What did you say?”

Graham explained, “I said, 'When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn back into space.”