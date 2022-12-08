Judge sides with Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie refused to give key docs in winery case

File Footage

Brad Pitt secured small victory in Chateau Miraval winery case against ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

As per report published by Radar Online, a judged ruled in favour of Bullet Train star by scheduling a hearing after he accused the Maleficent actor of refusing to handover key documents.

The judge arranged a hearing in December to review the document dispute after Jolie called the lawsuit “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern.”

For the unversed, Pitt filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Jolie over their once jointly owned vineyard in the south of France, Chateau Miraval.

The former flames had bought a controlling stake in the said vineyard in 2008 and decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other.

However, the Eternals star sold her interests in the winery following her messy divorce from Pitt in 2016, to Russian liquor giant Stoli enraging the Fight Club actor.

In his suit, Pitt claimed that Jolie did not ask him before selling her shares to Tenute del Mondo, owned by businessman Yuri Shefler referred to in court documents as “an aggressive third-party competitor."

Jolie filed a $250 million cross-complaint via her former company, alleging that Pitt wanted to take over the company as payback for their divorce and their child-custody battle.

The legal drama between the exes went from nasty to nuclear after Jolie herself filed a cross-complaint against Pitt claiming that the actor physically abused her and her kids during their 2016 plane fight.