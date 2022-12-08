Dharmendra turns 87: Wife Hema Malini writes sweet birthday wish for him

Dharmendra's family organizes a puja for his birthday

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is celebrating his 87th birthday today, receives a heartwarming birthday wish from wife Hema Malini.

Taking it to her Twitter account, Malini wrote: “Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.”

Dharmendra has been a prominent name of the Bollywood industry. He got a remarkable boost in 70s and 80s.

The actor did his first film in 1960 Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Since then till to date, he has done more than 300 films in the industry. His most popular movies are: Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Dream Girl and many more.

In the recent times, Dharmendra is all set to feature in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Apne 3, reports IndiaToday.