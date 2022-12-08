Prince Harry breaks down earliest memory of royal status

File Footage

Prince Harry has just worn his heart on his sleeve and recalled the first-ever moment he came to terms with his status as a member of the British Royal Family.



This insight has been brought to light in the couple’s newly released docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

There, the Duke of Sussex began by saying, “My childhood, I remember was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure.”

But “I don’t have many early memories of my mom. It was almost like, internally, I sort of blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh.”

“Her always say, ‘You can get in trouble but don’t get caught’ and I’ll always be that cheeky person inside.”

“the majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi.”

Rarely did we have a holiday without someone with a camera jumping out of a bush or something.

Within the Family, within the system, the advice that’s always given is ‘don’t react. Don’t feed into it. There was always public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress and also tears. And witnessing those tears. [I’d] always see it on my mum’s face.”

Before concluding Prince Harry also claimed, “And I guess those are the moments when I thought. ‘Hang on a little. What am i? Who am I? What am I a part of?’”