Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forget Queen 'olive branch' to slam royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are are breaking Queen's heart after backing down from promise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to talk about their disastrous time with the royal family, are thrashed for disrespecting the late monarch.

Royal author Phil Dampier says: “Whatever their alleged grievances, the way that Harry and Meghan have behaved is a total betrayal exclusive of the Queen’s legacy.

"They have acted in a completely unacceptable way despite the attempts of the late Queen and his father to hold out an olive branch.”

Meanwhile, an insider in contact with Netflix alleges: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.

“I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”