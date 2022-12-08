‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series was ‘forced’ to change its name because of ‘Avatar’

Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to theatres on December 16 and just days before its release, Avatar: The Last Airbender series director has claimed that they were forced to change its original title because of James Cameron’s Avatar.

The hit Nickelodeon hit animated series began airing in 2005, more than four years before the first Avatar movie opened in theaters.

However, Cameron held onto to the title for decades. Avatar: The Last Airbender series director said, “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.”

“Now [Cameron’s] sequel is called The Way of Water. If part three is called The Firebending Masters we riot,” he tweeted.

As per the reports, Cameron started development on the historic blockbuster hit project all the way back in 1994.

After Titanic debuted in 1996, Cameron officially announced that Avatar would be his next film and it took the director 13 years to turn his dream into a successful reality in 2009.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender is also set for a new live-action series on Netflix as well as a movie produced by Paramount due out in 2025.