Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims blasted: ‘Not just royals face scrutiny, often abuse’

Royal experts fear Meghan Markle ‘isn’t the only one’ suffering abuse in public sectors because of her gender, but all “high-profile women.”
This claim has been issued by royal author and columnist Eva Simpson, in her most recent piece for The Mirror.
She began by saying, “It’s not just royal women who face such scrutiny and often abuse. Trolling of high-profile women, and women in public life is worse than it is for men. Women are being turned off from careers in politics because of online abuse. And it’s even worse for Black women.”
During the course of the chat Ms Simpson also admitted, “Let’s hope the documentary sparks serious debate on these issues and is a catalyst for change.”
Kanye West talks about God and his prayers in new song
Paris Jackson talks about the life lessons Michael Jackson taught her and her brothers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s mud slinging project ‘better empower women’
Charlize Theron also rave about Anya Taylor-Joy who will replace her in the upcoming 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'
James Gunn and Peter Safran broke the news to Patty Jenkins that her third 'Wonder Woman' installment was cancelled.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Netflix docu-series will soon be released