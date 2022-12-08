Charlize Theron 'not mad' on 'Mad Max' director to cast younger actor for prequel

Charlize Theron revealed she is "not mad about" director George Miller's choosing a younger actor for her role in the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa.
The actor added, "one of the greatest (expletive) actresses [Anya Taylor-Joy] is picking up something that I only imagined."
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner also revealed Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out to her before taking over her role.
However, she didn't blame her for that, saying, "No, but I get that. It's always tricky."
"Who wants to pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, we're going to go do this without you.' No one wants to do that. So, I get that," Theron said. "And I love George. I know I'll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."
"One of the greatest (expletive) actresses is picking up something that I only imagined," she said about Taylor Joy.
At the New York City premiere of The Menu, Taylor-Joy spoke to PEOPLE saying she would like to sit down with Theron and talk all about filming the prequel movie one day.
"Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," Taylor-Joy said.
"The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner, and we're going to swap war stories for sure."
Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against EMax crypto investors
Hilaria Baldwin says Meghan Markle's intention of sharing her story helped her
Prince Harry and Andrew defanged after new bill receives royal assent
Prince Harry accused of staging photoshoot with US military families to promote Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their biggest supporter in Nigeria
Russell Crowe presents AACTA award to Chris Hemsworth