Thursday December 08, 2022
Charlize Theron 'not mad' on 'Mad Max' director to cast younger actor for prequel

Charlize Theron also rave about Anya Taylor-Joy who will replace her in the upcoming 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022
Charlize Theron revealed she is "not mad about" director George Miller's choosing a younger actor for her role in the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

The actor added, "one of the greatest (expletive) actresses [Anya Taylor-Joy] is picking up something that I only imagined."

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner also revealed Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out to her before taking over her role.

However, she didn't blame her for that, saying, "No, but I get that. It's always tricky."

"Who wants to pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, we're going to go do this without you.' No one wants to do that. So, I get that," Theron said. "And I love George. I know I'll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."

"One of the greatest (expletive) actresses is picking up something that I only imagined," she said about Taylor Joy.

At the New York City premiere of The Menu, Taylor-Joy spoke to PEOPLE saying she would like to sit down with Theron and talk all about filming the prequel movie one day.

"Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," Taylor-Joy said.

"The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner, and we're going to swap war stories for sure."