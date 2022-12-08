 
Thursday December 08, 2022
Entertainment

TikTok reveals top 10 list of Korea’s most-viewed artists

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022
TikTok has shared the list of Korea’s most-viewed artists and soundtracks for 2022.

As the year is coming to an end, the short-video sharing app summed up the past year in TikTok and revealed the Top 10 list of Korea’s most-viewed artists, top tracks, and artists who gained the most followers in 2022.

The Hitmakers: Korea’s Most Viewed Artists of 2022

  • TXT
  • TWICE
  • ENHYPEN
  • Kep1er
  • ITZY
  • Stray Kids
  • NCT
  • BTS
  • BLACKPINK
  • SEVENTEEN
The Playlist: Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022

  • IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”
  • ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love”
  • Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle”
  • DinDin’s “I’m not myself when I’m around you” (featuring 10cm)
  • TWICE’s Nayeon’s “POP!”
  • BOL4’s “Love Story”
  • Leellamarz and TOIL’s “Don’t do That”
  • Song Ye Bin’s “Oh Friday”
  • PSY’s “That That” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)
  • NCT DREAM’s “Beatbox”
Korea’s Artists with Most New Followers in 2022

  • BTS
  • BLACKPINK
  • BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  • TWICE
  • PSY
  • Stray Kids
  • ITZY
  • Jessi
  • TXT
  • Kep1er
