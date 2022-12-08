Prince Harry and Andrew defanged after new bill receives royal assent

The process to further sideline Prince Harry and Prince Andrew was finalized after the Counsellors of State Bill received royal assent on December 6.
Although the duo would still remain Counsellors of State but addition of new people suggests that Harry and Andrew's role as senior royals would further shrink.
According to UK's Daily Express, "Prince Edward and Princess Anne are now among the members of the Royal Family who can carry out certain constitutional duties on behalf of King Charles III whenever he is unavailable."
Counsellors of State are members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the monarch and carry out constitutional duties on his behalf in case of absence or illness.
The Act was speedily discussed by the Lords and the Commons over the past few weeks.
Prince Harry is currently living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.
Prince Andrew fell out of favor with his family after he was caught in a sex scandal.
