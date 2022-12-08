Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': All fans need to know

The Witcher Blood Origin is an upcoming fantasy series directed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
According to What's on Netflix, it is based on series of books written by Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game. The series is finally being released on December 25, 2022.
The show is set on the continent, 1200 years before the events of the main series.
The story will follow that the lead of Origin will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and cover the 'Conjunction of the Spheres' when the worlds of monsters, men and elves become one.
Fans can expect in the prequel including the surprise reveal that Joey Batey's bard Jaskier will appear in the four-part mini-series.
