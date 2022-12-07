Keke Palmer calls out trolls for slamming her appearance sans make-up

Keke Palmer recently hit back at trolls who slammed her for not wearing “make-up” on social media.



On Tuesday, Keke took to Twitter and wrote, “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any make-up.”

“And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” said the 29-year-old actress.

In another tweet, the Nope star asserted, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it.”

“Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me,” she added.

The comments were made after Keke was seen out in New York at a hockey game in casual clothes without make-up.

Following her both tweets, the actress fans came out in favour of her as one user stated, “Baby you’re wealthy, famous, hilarious, beautiful, AND have a family on the way! Baby you’re KEKE PALMER!! Let’s see the accomplishments of the people calling you ugly, let’s see.”

“Keke, you are a beautiful person inside and out. People who say that kind of stuff that ‘you look ugly’ or whatever are just jealous and insecure of themselves. You’re beautiful because of who you are and who you choose to be. Don’t let those people get to you. Keep doing you,” another remarked.