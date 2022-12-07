Top 10 food dishes Pakistanis searched online in 2022

A worker is preparing traditional food “Chicken Karahi” at Burns road street food in Karachi. — Online/File

For generations, the love for food has been deeply rooted in Pakistanis culture. From pulao to imli ki chutney, Pakistanis take their food very seriously.



Google on Wednesday released its Year in Search report which summarises the biggest developments in Pakistan for 2022.



The searches showed that Pakistanis have had a wide range of interests during the course of the year, with a focus on politics, well-known figures, governmental projects, current events, entertainment, technology and of course food.

People in Pakistan celebrated all significant holidays in 2022 with ease despite COVID-19 limitations and used Google to look out for contemporary recipes and a variety of culinary items.

Pakistan's passion for food was reflected in the search categories, with desi cuisine dominating the rankings.

It is true that some people eat to live, but when it comes to Pakistanis, they not only live to eat, but they also keep a close eye on quick and easy recipes which fulfil their cravings.

Pakistan's interest in food is known to the world. Those who visit the country end up loving the food. This is because most houses in Pakistan are focused on preparing scrumptious meals. Many in the country rush to the internet to find the best recipes for different dishes.



Following are the top 10 trending food and cuisine for this year: