Ranveer Singh drops teaser of song ‘Current Laga Re’, also reveals release date

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' is slated to release on December 23

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh dropped the teaser of his upcoming power-packed song Current Laga Re from Cirkus that also features wife Deepika Padukone.

The teaser has created a buzz on the internet and the fans are eager to listen to the full song.

Taking it to the Instagram, Deepika shared the teaser and wrote: “Now… that’s one hell of a compliment.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer also posted the teaser of the electrifying item number and also released the date of the song: “Current Laga Re!!! Song drops Tomorrow.”

Singh could be seen wearing a black-coloured outfit in the song while Padukone wore a traditional pink coloured dress with a heavy necklace.



Song Current Laga Re is the upcoming song from the film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty which is set to release on December 23, 2022.

Cirkus features actors Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Liver, Varun Sharma and many more.