Alec Baldwin daughter wants to ‘un-know’ the horrific ‘Rust’ shooting, reveals wife

Alec Baldwin's daughter was left devastated after learning the details of the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The It's Complicated actor’s wife Hilaria Baldwin revealed how she and Alec told their kids the disturbing details of the incident in an interview with Extra.

The yoga instructor told the outlet that she wanted to tell her daughter Cameron and seven-year-old son Rafael about the shooting herself but Alec wanted in on it.

“There is no way that you can explain this because it is awful. It's awful!” Hilaria said. “I thought I was going to do this without Alec and he said, ‘No, I can't be a coward. I have to be there.’”

“And then when I tell them... Carmen started saying to me, ‘Why are you telling me this?’... She said, ‘I want to un-know this,’” she said as her eyes began to tear up.

“She used the word ‘un-know,’ and Alec said, ‘I want to un-know it, too,’ I think everyone wants to un-know it... because it's real,” she added.

“We can go forward and talk about gun safety on sets, and try to figure out how this crazy thing happened, and we can go forward and honor Halyna,” Hilaria continued.

“We can remember her, continuing her legacy for her, for her family and we can take care of everybody who's still here who is extraordinarily damaged by this awful tragedy. That's all that we can do, but we can't un-know it.”