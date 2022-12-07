 
Wednesday December 07, 2022
Kim Kardashian makes hilarious appearance in North West's TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West shared a fun-filled TikTok video on Tuesday

By Web Desk
December 07, 2022
Kim Kardashian makes hilarious appearance in North West's TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have been leaving fans swooning over their adorable as they shared a fun-filled TikTok video on Tuesday.

The mother-daughter duo used a popular filter in which their faces were warped as they lip sync to an audio clip saying: “The first time I saw you my heart fell in love with you!”

The nine-year-old North West can be heard asking: “Do you know what happened to my heart?” at the beginning of the video.

To which Kim replied: “What happened to your heart?”

The clip included the sound from an old viral video in which a young child showers love over her parents.

The Skims mogul rocked a black hoodie while North donned a black hooded sweatshirt with the SpaceX logo printed on one side of the front.

Kim and North’s firstborn wore a plaid blue, black and white shirt under the hoodie.