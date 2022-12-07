Kenan Thompson reveals why Pete Davidson is such a big hit among ladies

Kenan Thompson hailed Pete Davidson as he responded to why the comedian is such a big hit among ladies.
The Saturday Night Live star was asked about his fellow comedian’s secret with the ladies during an interview with E! News.
“He's just a good hearted person,” Thompson said of Davidson who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale.
“He's a very sweet, young man,” he added. “He's a very kind and endearing... he loves his mom and sister. Has hyper admiration for his father and I don't know he's just a good hearted person.”
“He's grown up rough because the streets of New York like that or whatever but instead I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton... He's just a good kid,” Thompson noted.
After Davidson’s split from The Kardashians star, the King of Staten Island star has been romantically linked with Emily Ratajkowski.
