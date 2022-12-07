Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘always blaming everyone but themselves’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for trying to blame others for everything’s that’s wrong, as if its “someone else’s fault.”



This allegation has been issued by royal expert Daniela Elser, in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

She started by highlighting the ‘obviously implicated’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries.



She also wondered, “So exactly who is to blame for things devolving such that the duke and duchess have ended up in the US flogging podcasts and an app and a vegan latte brand?”

“Everyone but Harry and Meghan, this trailer would seem to argue,” at the end of the day.

The only thing that’s clear though “is clear is that this is all someone else’s fault.”

She also referenced Prince Harry’s trailer admission during the course of the chat, where he questioned, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?” and reacted by saying, “They happened.”

At the end of the day, Ms Elser feels “These were not cruel stories cooked up by the press but actual events that they were full participants in.”