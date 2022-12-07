Ryan Reynolds calls Blake Lively, daughters his ‘heart, hope and happiness’ in PCA speech

Ryan Reynolds owes his success to his family as he gushed over them in his acceptance speech.

The Deadpool actor received the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022, presented to him by his Free Guy costar Lil Rel Howery, via People.

“I feel like I'm at my funeral, except I get to leave,” the actor, 46, opened his speech with a joke. “I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are.”

He continued by thanking the people in his life, “It starts with my family and it ends with my family.” Reynolds gave a shoutout to his mom Tammy and three brothers (one sibling joined him at the award show) and his late dad James, who died in 2015.

“Boy, if he could see all the things going on, he wouldn't be impressed with this stuff; he'd be the most blown away by his three little granddaughters," added Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 8 this month, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with wife Blake Lively, with their fourth baby on the way.



Excited about the new addition in his family, the actor gushed, “It's gonna be a fourth child very soon.”

He joked, “If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while... I venture to guess that Shania Twain has an amazing couch… I’m just sayin’”

On a heartfelt note, he added, “But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Back in November, Reynolds shared his reaction to being given the People's Icon honor, telling E! News, "I feel like I'm getting old. For starters, that's it, you know? And then I realise, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."



"So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you — I'm approaching that honour with the same kind of gratitude," he added.