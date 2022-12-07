Meghan Markle took ‘inspiration’ from Kate Middleton’s look?

Meghan Markle’s appearance at the Ripple of Hope Gala led to speculations about whether the Duchess took inspiration from Kate Middleton’s look.

The mother-of-two turned heads in a customised white Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder dress, featuring a gorgeous dazzling thigh-high slit.

Meghan was accompanied by Prince Harry to receive an award for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism” within The Firm.

Reacting to the Suits alum’s outfit, fans took over social media to draw a comparison between her and Kate’s outfit on Friday.

“This is one of her better looks,” one fan wrote on Twitter while another added: “I think it really works on her. But Princess Kate just wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a huge emerald necklace and I think Meghan absolutely took inspiration from her look.”

A third added: “Princess Kate won the dress battle.”