Prince William shares a message of hope amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry controversy

Prince of Wales, Prince William has shared a message of hope as he extended best wishes for future to Warren Gatland after the latter joined Wales rugby as coach.



Taking to Twitter, Prince William, who was made royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016 and has been involved as vice patron since 2007, tweeted, “Thank you Wayne for everything you’ve done for @WelshRugbyUnion. Wishing you well for the future.

“Wishing Warren Gatland the very best of luck for the run in to the 6 Nations and Rugby World Cup. W”

Prince William’s message came a day after Netflix released second trailer for an upcoming six-part docuseries on Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, "with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027".



Gatland´s first spell in charge, from 2008-19 saw him preside over one of Wales´ most successful eras, with the team winning four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, as well as reaching two World Cup semi-finals.