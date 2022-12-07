Arshad Sharif's murder was 'planned': fact-finding team

Slain journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. — Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was killed as part of a plan, according to details of the fact-finding committee's report on the journalist's killing in Kenya.

According to the fact-finding report, the statements of Khurram, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain senior journalist in Nairobi, are full of contradictions and the Kenyan police did not provide any assistance in the investigation of Sharif's murder.

A copy of the report is available with The News.



The report stated that Sharif was issued a UAE visa on June 20, 2022 and the visa was valid until August 18, 2022. When Sharif went to Kenya, his visa had 20 days remaining and he applied for a new visa on October 12, 2022, but his application was rejected.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.