Queen Elizabeth II 'had a bloodshot eye' on Prince Harry's request for a photo with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry reportedly made several attempts to persuade the late Queen for a professional snap with his daughter Lilibet.



Prince Harry allegedly hurt his grandmother by asking for a photo with his and Meghan Markle's second child. The Queen reportedly refused the Dueke's request as she feared the move might create controversy in future.

Queen Elizabeth met her 11th great-granchild and namesake Lilibet for the first time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their children to the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in the Telegraph that the Queen "refused their request" to have photographs taken with Archie and Lililbet, saying she had a bloodshot eye.



"Harry was 'persistent', according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," Tominey wrote.