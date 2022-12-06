Prince Harry had power to stop Netflix trailer release on William’s US visit?

Prince Harry could've stopped Netflix from releasing trailers for his docu while William was in US, as per experts

Prince Harry allegedly had the power to stop Netflix from dropping the trailer for his upcoming docuseries just when his brother, Prince William, landed in the US for a major engagement, a royal expert has suggested.

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro levelled harsh criticism against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for allegedly attempting to sideline Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit with their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

Navarro said: “First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done - they've now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they're very good at it.”

She then continued: “So, I don't know if they had the power to tell Netflix, 'Drop it when my brother is here,' but I think they probably did have the power to tell Netflix, 'Don't drop it when my brother is here'.”

Navarro also particularly called Meghan out for ‘always crying’ in clips from her Netflix show, and said: “I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry they weren't crying and wiping away tears and they were giving me something positive.”