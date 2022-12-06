Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' drops to lacs on Day 4

An Action Hero, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, reported INR 0.8 crore in box office receipts on the fourth day of its theatrical run, according to IndiaToday.



As per reports, Ayushmann's thriller minted around INR 0.8 crore on its fourth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 6.8 crore in four days.

Though the numbers of the film are disappointing, the film is expected to grow in the coming days considering the positive reviews coming out of the thriller. However, the constant growth at the box office of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya might hinder An Action Hero's business.

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.