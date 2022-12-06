Bipasha Basu shares adorable pic of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu drops a picture of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi, calls them her heart.
Taking it to her Instagram, Basu shared the picture where the daddy-daughter duo could be seen cuddling and having a peaceful sleep time.
She wrote: “This is love. My heart… @iamksgofficial & Devi.”
Previously, she also shared a family picture with a caption: “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste, reports IndiaToday.”
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for a good six years now. The couple welcomed a beautiful little girl on November 12, 2022.
