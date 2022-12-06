 
close
Tuesday December 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu shares adorable pic of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed little Devi on November 12

By Web Desk
December 06, 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed little Devi on November 12
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed little Devi on November 12

Bipasha Basu drops a picture of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi, calls them her heart.  

Taking it to her Instagram, Basu shared the picture where the daddy-daughter duo could be seen cuddling and having a peaceful sleep time.

She wrote: “This is love. My heart… @iamksgofficial & Devi.”

Previously, she also shared a family picture with a caption: “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste, reports IndiaToday.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for a good six years now. The couple welcomed a beautiful little girl on November 12, 2022.