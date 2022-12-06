Travis Barker cuts dapper figure as he prepares to reunite with Blink-182

Travis Barker appeared to be in high spirits when he arrived for a studio session on Monday

The Blink-182 drummer was seen at his DTA Studios in Calabasas.



Kourtney Kardashian’s husband kept his look simple and comfortable for his errand run. He donned a grey bomber jacket that he paired with a beanie, and black pants, to stay warm. He added a pair of Vans to complete his ensemble.



The 46-year-old Grammy award winner completed his cool look with a chunky silver chain around his neck over a white T-shirt.

Last week, Travis met his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, at the same building following the conclusion of Kim's divorce from Kanye West amid backlash over her Balenciaga relationship.

Rather than celebrating Kim's divorce finalization, which sees her getting $200,000 per month from the disgraced rapper, the Kardashian–Jenner clan has been engulfed in scandal due to their close relations to the fashion house after Balenciaga released a disturbing holiday ad campaign featuring child models posing with its Plush Toy Bag, which resembled teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear.

The father-of-two played drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour over the summer in Europe and is back in the studio.

The classic Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge will reunite for the first time in 10 years for a worldwide tour beginning March 2023.