Prince Harry speaks with 'boxed set American accent' in trailer of Netflix

Prince Harry is being slammed for showing off ‘American accent’ in the second trailer of Netflix series in which the Duke of Sussex opens up on ‘dirty game’.
In the hotly-unveiled trailer, Harry can be heard saying: “It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'What on earth happened?"'
Weighing in on the royal family member’s accent, language expert Judi James said: “Driving along in profile like the star of a US cop drama and sporting moments of an American accent to add to the boxed set trailer effect, Harry appears as the hero of this trailer, either saving or pitying the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution’."
She added: “Harry is shown visually as the rescuer of at least one of these women. As he drives we are shown Meghan sitting in a passenger seat, sighing in what looks like relief to have been taken away from what Harry says in a US accent is a ‘dirty game’."
