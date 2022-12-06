Prince William beats Harry in style, looks more romantic with Kate Middleton in new photo

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William left fans awestruck as he looks very smitten with his gorgeous wife Kate Middleton in new behind-the-scenes picture from the US trip, apparently teasing his younger brother Harry that he's more romantic than him.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were in Boston last week to attend the second Earthshot Prize award ceremony, attracted massive praise from their US fans for their stunning appearance and loving gestures.

The future King and his wife Kate memserised fans as they released new behind-the-scenes pictures to their official Instagram on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning snap was taken during the second award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize held on Friday in Boston.



The much-adored royal couple appeared showing off their elegance and grace in the snap and attracted many likes, their new romantic pic could be a challenge for Harry and Meghan who often display their romance.